Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.23 (CCC), ensuring that the drive-cloning and backup utility can make bootable backups of a macOS 11 Big Sur startup disk on Intel-based Macs. CCC now fully supports M1-based Macs and will automatically proceed with a Data Volume backup when backing up an APFS Volume Group—a complete backup of your data, applications, and system settings. Note, however, that support for system volume cloning on M1-based Macs is disabled at this time due to Apple’s APFS replication utility not currently working on that platform. To make an M1-based Mac bootable, you can install Big Sur onto the CCC Data Volume backup. Version 5.1.23 also makes several Big Sur-related cosmetic adjustments, resolves an issue in which “On reconnect” tasks wouldn’t run, and fixes a bug that prevented unlocking and mounting encrypted APFS volume groups in Big Sur. ($39.99 new, free update, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)