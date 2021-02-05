Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.25

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.25 (CCC) to fix an issue causing “On Reconnect” tasks to fail after remounting a macOS 11 Big Sur or macOS 10.15 Catalina destination volume. The drive-cloning and backup utility also makes a handful of VoiceOver-related adjustments, fixes the positioning of the wandering Preferences window, disallows cloning a Big Sur volume into another volume in the current startup disk’s APFS container due to consistent failure, and improves the Dark Mode appearance of the update notification window. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.25

