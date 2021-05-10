Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.26

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.26 to resolve an issue that prevented the drive-cloning and backup utility from creating a bootable backup on Intel-based Macs running macOS 11 Big Sur. The update also uses your preferred calendar (Gregorian, Thai, etc.) when determining snapshot labels, addresses a small interface bug that truncated task names and descriptions, fixes a bug that errantly indicated that your Mac was booted from an older version of macOS than what was on the source, and resolves an issue with selecting the Data volume of the startup disk on a remote Mac in the remote host browser. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.26

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum