Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.26 to resolve an issue that prevented the drive-cloning and backup utility from creating a bootable backup on Intel-based Macs running macOS 11 Big Sur. The update also uses your preferred calendar (Gregorian, Thai, etc.) when determining snapshot labels, addresses a small interface bug that truncated task names and descriptions, fixes a bug that errantly indicated that your Mac was booted from an older version of macOS than what was on the source, and resolves an issue with selecting the Data volume of the startup disk on a remote Mac in the remote host browser. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)