Agen Schmitz

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.6

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.6, which improves handling of placeholder files on Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive File Stream, Dropbox, and iCloud Drive, which can’t be backed up if marked as “online only.” The drive-cloning and backup utility also retains fewer snapshots on the startup disk, treats Final Cut Pro .fcpbundle files as ordinary folders in the Task Filter window, and improves naming of new tasks after deleting a previous task. ($39.99 new, free update, 16.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.6

