Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.7, which now proactively warns about configurations specific to Macs with a T2 security chip (including the Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models from 2018) that will produce non-bootable results. The drive-cloning and backup utility also addresses an issue in which a remote Mac running macOS 10.14 Mojave would fail to validate the code signature of CCC’s file copier, improves compatibility with VeraCrypt volumes, can now distinguish between a volume that is encrypted versus one that has FileVault enabled, and excludes Apple cache files that degrade backup performance. ($39.99 new, free update, 16.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)