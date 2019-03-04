Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.8

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.8 (CCC), which creates APFS-formatted disk images in macOS 10.14 Mojave if the source volume is APFS-formatted. The drive-cloning and backup utility also now presents total snapshot disk usage more prominently in the Disk Center, addresses errors that could occur while trying to create hard links in locked folders, requires pre- and post-flight scripts to be owned and writable only by the system administrator to protect against unauthorized modifications, and fixes a bug where CCC would incorrectly report that a destination lacked support for files larger than 4 GB. ($39.99 new, free update, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum