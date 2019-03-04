Share Facebook

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.8 (CCC), which creates APFS-formatted disk images in macOS 10.14 Mojave if the source volume is APFS-formatted. The drive-cloning and backup utility also now presents total snapshot disk usage more prominently in the Disk Center, addresses errors that could occur while trying to create hard links in locked folders, requires pre- and post-flight scripts to be owned and writable only by the system administrator to protect against unauthorized modifications, and fixes a bug where CCC would incorrectly report that a destination lacked support for files larger than 4 GB. ($39.99 new, free update, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)