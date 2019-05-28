Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.9, fixing a bug that could lead the drive-cloning and backup utility to conclude incorrectly that a Google Drive volume is not mounted or present. The update also improves disk read/write rate calculations for APFS-formatted Fusion volumes, adjusts the analysis of permissions errors that occur when trying to access OneDrive placeholder files, and retains the task history sort attribute as a preference. To address reports of long stalls in the “cleaning up” phase when backing up to a disk image, the update disables snapshot support by default for APFS-formatted disk images created by Carbon Copy Cloner. ($39.99 new, free update, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)