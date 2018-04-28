Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1 (CCC) with support for creating versioned snapshot backups on an APFS-formatted source at the beginning of the backup task, which is then mounted as a read-only volume and used as the source for copying files (learn more about CCC’s APFS snapshots in this Bombich blog post). The drive-cloning and backup app’s SafetyNet feature is now built on top of APFS snapshots when the destination is an APFS volume. Snapshots can also be created on APFS destination volumes at the end of a backup task (for establishing a point-in-time restore marker), and you can define how long snapshots will be retained. ($39.99 new, free update, 13.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)