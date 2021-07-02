Share Facebook

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.2 (CCC), a maintenance release with bug fixes and improvements following its recent major upgrade. The update reduces the number of simultaneous folders processed to two (from four) if CCC can’t verify that both the source and destination are SSDs, addresses a case where CCC would abort the backup task if the destination was particularly slow, no longer preserves system-immutable file flags when restoring items to the startup disk, adds color pickers for the lines on the Dynamic Performance Chart, improves handling of moved folders in the Quick Update feature, and addresses a handful of crashes and exceptions. ($39.99 new, upgrade pricing available, 19.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)