Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.3

Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.3 (CCC), a maintenance update for the drive-cloning and backup utility with bug fixes and improvements. The release resolves an issue in which CCC was unable to replace a folder on the destination with a symbolic link, improves handling of cases where a source NAS presents a symlink as an ordinary file, ensures SafetyNet pruning settings are now consistently visible for HFS+ formatted destinations, improves the handling of manual sort order changes of the Tasks list, fixes a bug that could cause slow performance during postflight re-verification of files, and addresses a rendering issue for the Task Plan text in macOS 12 Monterey. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum