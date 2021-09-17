Share Facebook

Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.3 (CCC), a maintenance update for the drive-cloning and backup utility with bug fixes and improvements. The release resolves an issue in which CCC was unable to replace a folder on the destination with a symbolic link, improves handling of cases where a source NAS presents a symlink as an ordinary file, ensures SafetyNet pruning settings are now consistently visible for HFS+ formatted destinations, improves the handling of manual sort order changes of the Tasks list, fixes a bug that could cause slow performance during postflight re-verification of files, and addresses a rendering issue for the Task Plan text in macOS 12 Monterey. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)