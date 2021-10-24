Share Facebook

Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.4 (CCC), adding official support for macOS 12 Monterey and making changes that also apply to macOS 10.15 Catalina and macOS 11 Big Sur. The release ensures the expansion state of the last task group in the sidebar is properly retained across launches, improves the handling of some failure cases when copying the Catalina System volume, fixes a bug in which CCC would fail to mount the destination Data volume when the destination System volume had been removed, ensures the order of tasks within a task group as shown in the sidebar tracks the run order defined in the Upcoming Group and Task Events table, and resolves several issues that were causing exceptions. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)