Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.5

Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.5 (CCC) with a new macOS Downgrade Assistant feature, which can assess a backup volume’s compatibility with Migration Assistant and will create macOS Installer media using a specified volume and installer application. The drive-cloning and backup utility now enables you to hold down the Option key when selecting a network volume source or destination to reveal a “Switch to AFP” or “Switch to SMB” menu item in the Source and Destination selectors. The update also returns the capability to manually arrange tasks in the sidebar, improves performance when a task is writing large files to a rotational destination, fixes a display issue in the Legacy Bootable Backup Assistant, and resolves an issue in macOS 12 Monterey that was causing failures while trying to configure new Remote Macintosh tasks. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum