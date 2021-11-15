Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0.5 (CCC) with a new macOS Downgrade Assistant feature, which can assess a backup volume’s compatibility with Migration Assistant and will create macOS Installer media using a specified volume and installer application. The drive-cloning and backup utility now enables you to hold down the Option key when selecting a network volume source or destination to reveal a “Switch to AFP” or “Switch to SMB” menu item in the Source and Destination selectors. The update also returns the capability to manually arrange tasks in the sidebar, improves performance when a task is writing large files to a rotational destination, fixes a display issue in the Legacy Bootable Backup Assistant, and resolves an issue in macOS 12 Monterey that was causing failures while trying to configure new Remote Macintosh tasks. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)