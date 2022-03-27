Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.1

Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.1 (CCC), a brief maintenance release with a few key bug fixes. The drive-cloning and backup utility works around an issue introduced in macOS 12.3 Monterey that caused Legacy Bootable Copies of the system to fail on M1-based Macs, fixes an exception that was causing tasks to fail with no clear reason when a task was configured with a remote Mac source or destination, and resolves a cosmetic accounting issue which made it look like more files were re-verified than copied. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.1

