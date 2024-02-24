Share Email



Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.10 (CCC), resolving an issue that caused volumes listed in the View menu to be disabled. The drive cloning and backup utility makes an adjustment to the Restore button constraints in the Snapshots table to improve its appearance in some non-English locales, adjusts the logic for suspending deletions when a directory enumeration error is encountered during source discovery, fixes a bug that could occasionally lead to unresponsiveness of the Cancel button, and ensures the Compare button is disabled/enabled more consistently when the source or destination is unmounted/mounted. ($49.99 new, free update, 24.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)