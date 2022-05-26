Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.2 (CCC), bringing a number of improvements and bug fixes to the drive cloning and backup utility. The release resolves an issue where CCC’s CloneKitService could report an exception when an edge-case error condition was encountered, makes a few small adjustments to how task configuration is handled when selecting the current startup disk as the destination, fixes a bug that could cause CCC to errantly report that multiple volumes were present with the same unique identifier, addresses an issue in macOS 10.15 Catalina that would incorrectly report System volume files as missing, and improves handling of background color when automatically switching system appearance (e.g., Dark to Light mode). ($39.99 new, free update, 19.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)