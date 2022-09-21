Share Facebook

Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.3 (CCC), adding official support for macOS 13 Ventura. The drive cloning and backup utility streamlines the process for granting Full Disk Access in Ventura to a single step, adopts a new macOS procedure for adding the CCC Dashboard login item, adjusts how connections to a remote Mac are initiated from a Ventura client, and fixes a memory leak issue that occurs in the SQLite encryption library (most frequently in Ventura). The release also updates the Compare window to now show files discovered on the source and destination separately, resolves an issue in which “on reconnect” tasks were not correctly throttled, enables deletion of task groups via the Task menu, and skips automated tasks any time a restore task is running to avoid conflicts. ($39.99 new, free update, 22.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)