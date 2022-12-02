Share Email

Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.4, preserving the space savings of pure “cloned” files when copying from an APFS volume to another APFS volume. The drive cloning and backup utility also preserves the Date Added attribute on files and folders on supported filesystems, no longer raises concerns about dropped cloud-only placeholder files, improves the handling of errors when free space is depleted on the destination volume, reworks the Command+R keyboard shortcut to also work for starting a task group, fixes an edge case in macOS 13 Ventura that would cause the Legacy Bootable Copy method to fail, and resolves an issue with preflight mounting and ownership enabling on Remote Mac destination volumes in Ventura. ($39.99 new, free update, 22.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)