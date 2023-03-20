Share Email

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.5 (CCC) with improvements and bug fixes for the drive cloning and backup utility. The update now presents more context in cases where a task fails due to a stall at the source or destination, provides more specific advice when errors occur due to a disagreement between the source and (typically NAS) destination, lists network change events in the Activity tab of the CCC Dashboard, adjusts the behavior of the Task Filter window when working with a Remote Macintosh source, and fixes a layout issue in the task plan when hiding and then revealing the sidebar (particularly in macOS 13 Ventura). ($49.99 new, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)