Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.6

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.6 (CCC), addressing a crash on older Macs using the Open Core Legacy Patcher to run macOS 12 Monterey or macOS 13 Ventura. The drive cloning and backup utility fixes a logic issue that might cause CCC to ask for NAS volume credentials unnecessarily, improves the experience when using the snapshot navigator with a folder selected, addresses a collection of spurious errors that would occur when restoring to the startup disk, adds an option to the CCC Dashboard to use the Apple menu Restart/Shutdown dialog when a task makes a postflight restart/shutdown request, fixes the color of task event status icons in the Task History window when using Dark mode, and changes all Preferences references to Settings. ($49.99 new, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum