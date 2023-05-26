Share Email

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.6 (CCC), addressing a crash on older Macs using the Open Core Legacy Patcher to run macOS 12 Monterey or macOS 13 Ventura. The drive cloning and backup utility fixes a logic issue that might cause CCC to ask for NAS volume credentials unnecessarily, improves the experience when using the snapshot navigator with a folder selected, addresses a collection of spurious errors that would occur when restoring to the startup disk, adds an option to the CCC Dashboard to use the Apple menu Restart/Shutdown dialog when a task makes a postflight restart/shutdown request, fixes the color of task event status icons in the Task History window when using Dark mode, and changes all Preferences references to Settings. ($49.99 new, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)