Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.7, adding official support for macOS 14 Sonoma. The drive cloning and backup utility also adds support for temporarily downloading cloud-only files from services like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive (or any other cloud service that uses Apple’s File Provider interface), addresses an error that could occur when copying sparse files that have a negative physical file size, resolves a minor issue affecting Quick Update tasks where some folders would erroneously appear as “modified” when they were not, and fixes a logic issue that was preventing the “Manage snapshots on ‘Macintosh HD’” option from being presented for the startup disk. ($49.99 new, free update, 22.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)