Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.8

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1.8 (CCC) with a new Cloud Storage option that automates most of the steps in setting up a task to make a dedicated, local backup of cloud-only content. The drive cloning and backup utility also adds longer timeouts when downloading massive cloud-only files, resolves an issue that caused CCC to fail to delete items that were locked on the destination, addresses a performance issue in a preflight task that was leading to some errant reports, and fixes some minor cosmetic issues. ($49.99 new, free update, 24.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

