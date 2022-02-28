Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bombich Software has issued Carbon Copy Cloner 6.1 (CCC) with improvements and bug fixes for the drive-cloning and backup utility. The release resolves an issue where the app was unable to create files and folders in some OneDrive-related folders on the destination, adds a contextual menu to the menu bar icon for “quick access” functions like opening the app or running a task, adds navigation buttons to the CCC toolbar to make it easier to get back to a task, fixes a mouse tracking issue in the CCC Dashboard “mini progress” window, adjusts how older versions of files are presented in the Snapshot Comparison Browser, and enables audit records to be exported to a CSV file. ($39.99 new, free update, 19.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)