Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 7.0 (CCC), a major new release loaded with new features and enhancements for the drive cloning and backup utility. Now requiring a minimum of macOS 13 Ventura, CCC 7.0 introduces a new Backup Volume Setup Assistant that guides you through formatting destination volumes and ensures the destination is dedicated to the backup task to avoid conflicts. The upgrade also adds search functionality to the Snapshot Comparison Window, lets you limit total snapshot disk usage and maximum age, enables you to store notes alongside each task, and allows you to limit scheduled tasks to specific scenarios (such as when connected to Ethernet or a specific Wi-Fi network). You can also now use CCC to back up iOS devices via the CCC Diplomat tab in the CCC Dashboard, which can be wirelessly accessed by iOS devices that have installed the CCC Mobile companion app. CCC 7 remains priced at 49.99, and owners of version 6 licenses can upgrade at 50% off (CCC 6 licenses purchased on or after 1 January 2024 are eligible for a free upgrade). ($49.99 new, $24.99 upgrade, free update, 23.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)