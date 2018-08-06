Cardhop 1.1.3

Share Facebook

Flexibits has released version 1.1.3 of its Cardhop contact manager with support for Instagram as a social profile type. The release also adds an option to skip already used labels when printing a sheet of labels, lets you press Return to edit a selected contact, displays cropping options after selecting a contact picture from a file, and adds a link to a contact after dropping a contact into another app. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 11.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)