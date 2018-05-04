Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Cardhop 1.1

Flexibits has released version 1.1 of its Cardhop contact manager (see “Cardhop Puts Contacts Front and Center” 18 October 2017) with full native support for English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish, including parsing and address/phone formats. Cardhop 1.1 also now lets you create smart groups that update automatically based on search criteria; adds template preferences to customize fields and labels for new contacts; gains support for printing customized envelopes, labels, and lists of contacts; and gets a new Add Notes with Timestamp option that includes the current date and time with a contact’s notes.

Shortly after 1.1’s release, Flexibits put out Cardhop 1.1.1 to fix a bug with smart group criteria for “is set” and “is not set” not working in some cases, add a smart group option to match contacts that are a company or a person, and resolve a hang at launch. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 11.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Cardhop 1.1

