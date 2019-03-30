Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 28 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Cardhop 1.2

Flexibits has released version 1.2 of its Cardhop contact manager, adding Google, Exchange, and Office 365 directories for looking up users on Google Contacts, G Suite, and Exchange Global Address List. The update now lets you mark commonly used contacts as favorites (which sync between all devices, including the new Cardhop for iOS), resolves a potential crash when using smart groups in macOS 10.14 Mojave, improves matching of contacts that have an email address but no first or last name, and adds a Copy Contact URL option that gives you a link to show a contact in Cardhop from another app. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 11.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Cardhop 1.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum