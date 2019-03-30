Cardhop 1.2

Share Facebook

Flexibits has released version 1.2 of its Cardhop contact manager, adding Google, Exchange, and Office 365 directories for looking up users on Google Contacts, G Suite, and Exchange Global Address List. The update now lets you mark commonly used contacts as favorites (which sync between all devices, including the new Cardhop for iOS), resolves a potential crash when using smart groups in macOS 10.14 Mojave, improves matching of contacts that have an email address but no first or last name, and adds a Copy Contact URL option that gives you a link to show a contact in Cardhop from another app. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 11.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)