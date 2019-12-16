Cardhop 1.3.3

Share Facebook

Flexibits has released version 1.3.3 of its Cardhop contact manager, a small maintenance update that adds a Copy Picture option when clicking on a contact’s photo. The update also improves editing alternate birthday fields, fixes a potential crash when printing envelopes, and will now ask you to reauthorize your G Suite account if Google Admin API access has been disabled by your organization. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 12.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)