Agen Schmitz

Cardhop 1.3.4

Flexibits has issued version 1.3.4 of its Cardhop contact manager, a small maintenance update that adds an option to filter by job title in smart groups. When emailing a contact, Cardhop will now include the name of the contact in the new message window. The release also improves age calculation for Chinese lunar birthdays, fixes a bug where contact details wouldn’t appear correctly when in full screen, and resolves an issue that prevented All Contacts from appearing for some Exchange accounts. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 12.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Cardhop 1.3.4

