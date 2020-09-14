Cardhop 1.3.5

Share Facebook

Flexibits has issued version 1.3.5 of its Cardhop contact manager, a small maintenance update that improves handling of duplicate information entered into the parser. The update also resolves an issue where the print preview wouldn’t appear in some situations and fixes a bug that caused text entered into the parser to appear offset in some situations. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 12.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)