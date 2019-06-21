Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Flexibits has released version 1.3 of its Cardhop contact manager, a maintenance update with several improvements. Most important, however, is the added support for Cardhop for iOS 1.1, which brings multiple business cards, smart group templates, helpful sorting options, Gravatar support, and stickers. Cardhop 1.3 for macOS adds a preference to display nicknames in contact lists, adds support for starting messages to groups with the parser, and offers new templates to use when adding new smart groups. ($19.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 12.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

