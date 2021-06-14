Cardhop 2.0.3

Share Facebook

Flexibits released Cardhop 2.0.2 with fixes and improvements for the recently upgraded contact manager (read more about Cardhop 2 features in “Cardhop 2.0 Bundled with Fantastical in Flexibits Premium,” 27 May 2021). The update adds a Birthday widget to Notification Center, improves the accuracy of displaying relationships for children who have shared parents, no longer requires the Quick Look preview to be closed before selecting another image attachment, and fixes crashes that occurred when searching for related names in some situations and when reordering a Google directory. Shortly after the release, Flexibits issued version 2.0.3 to address a crash that cropped up on macOS 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, and 10.15 Catalina. Cardhop is now bundled with Flexibits’ Fantastical calendar app in its Flexibits Premium subscription, priced at $39.96 annually ($3.33 per month) for a single license or $64.99 annually ($5.42 per month) for a family plan with up to five users. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update from version 2, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)