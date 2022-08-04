Share Facebook

Flexibits has released Cardhop 2.1 with a variety of improvements and bug fixes for the contact management app. The update adds the capability to create a task or event in Fantastical from any Cardhop action, adds a Microsoft Teams action to start a chat or call, introduces an option to print multiple copies of labels when printing address labels, improves handling of usernames from social media URLs, enhances display of content when using the copy action, resolves an issue with some nickname settings not working, ensures the default country calling code is always respected, and addresses problems with the mail action when the display name is set to Last, First. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 33.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)