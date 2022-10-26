Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Cardhop 2.2.2

Flexibits has released Cardhop 2.2.2 (which immediately takes your writer back to the early 1970s and Room 222), adding Focus Filters for filtering your contact lists when activating a Focus on macOS 13 Ventura. The contact management app also adds Discord as an instant message service type, improves the Telegram action to work with phone numbers, and fixes an issue where the large type action used a wrong date format for alternate birthdays. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 31.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

