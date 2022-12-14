Share Email

Flexibits has released Cardhop 2.2.3 with a handful of bug fixes. The contact management app improves calling numbers (including # on macOS), avoids a rare situation where changes to notes were unexpectedly discarded, fixes an issue where contact pictures were ignored when importing a vCard, correctly imports social profiles from vCards, resolves a problem that prevented the show upcoming celebrations shortcut from working for some users, and eliminates a crash related to widget configurations. ($39.96 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 31.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)