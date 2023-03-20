Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Flexibits has released Cardhop 2.2.6 with a handful of improvements and bug fixes for the contact management app. The update improves adding multiple fields to a contact with an option to add all fields from the template to the contact view, improves the menu structure of the Add Fields menu, switches YouTube links from the legacy username URLs to the new YouTube Handle URL, adds keyboard shortcuts for switching between tabs (Command-1, -2, -3, and -4), resolves a bug that caused Cardhop to become unresponsive for some users, and fixes direct actions when a group is selected. ($56.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 31.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)