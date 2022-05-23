Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 10.2, bringing back support for bootable backups on M1-based Macs running macOS 12.4 Monterey and later. (macOS 12.3 introduced a bug in Apple’s ASR utility that broke bootable backups, but Apple fixed it in 12.4.) The synchronization and backup tool also introduces new power manager behaviors, modifies the Bootable Backup list of automatically excluded items, resolves an issue that prevented ChronoSync from properly creating a keychain entry, and fixes a bug that caused some Direct Messaging email provider connections to fail. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 88.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)