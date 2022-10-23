Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 10.3.1 and ChronoAgent 2.2.1 with enhancements and bug fixes for the synchronization and backup tools. ChronoSync 10.3.1 improves the Amazon S3 connection profile editor to now specify larger part sizes, fixes a bug that prevented the Data Volume Assistant from setting the destination target properly, and fixes a bug where a copy task invoked by the synchronizer could conceivably report the wrong error message. Both ChronoSync and ChronoAgent 2.2.1 resolve an issue in the volume info cache that prevented it from collecting information about local volumes. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 88.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 42.7 MB, release notes, 10.12+)