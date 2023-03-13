Share Email

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 10.3.4 and ChronoAgent 2.2.3 with enhancements and bug fixes for the synchronization and backup tools. ChronoSync 10.3.4 adds a separator to the sync task log when relocating an archive, changes the way lost agent connections are dealt with when multiple copy threads are active, adds a Readiness Error to prevent bootable synchronizations over ChronoAgent connections when running macOS 11 Big Sur or later on the destination, hardens the AWS S3 Storage Provider to handle lost connections better, fixes a bug that could cause unreported failures when attempting to change an archive’s location, addresses cosmetic problems on the last panel of several Assistants when running in macOS 13 Ventura, and fixes localization problems in the Bootable and Data Volume assistants that were claiming volumes need to be formatted as HFS+.

ChronoAgent 2.2.3 resolves an issue that could cause changes to a volume’s Ignore Ownership setting to fail and fixes a bug that would prevent the ChronoAgent System Settings pane from opening in Ventura. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 89.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 42.7 MB, release notes, 10.12+)