Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 10.3 and ChronoAgent 2.2 with enhancements and bug fixes for the synchronization and backup tools. ChronoSync 10.3 adds a new Data Volume backup Operation and Setup Assistant that supports the full backup of just the Data portion of macOS 11 Big Sur and later. The release also ensures that SmartScan on Monterey requires admin access, modifies the Bootable Backup and Data Volume backup list of automatically excluded items, updates a variety of readiness warnings to deal with Data Volume Backup and SmartScan issues, adds the capability to alter iCloud application container collection behavior via plist settings, and resolves a crash caused by removing a rule from an expanded rule group.

Both ChronoSync 10.3 and ChronoAgent 2.2 add logic to detect certain types of File System Events (fsEvents) database problems associated with updating fsEvents on the same volume from different macOS versions. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 88.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 42.7 MB, release notes, 10.12+)