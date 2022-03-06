Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 10.0 and ChronoAgent 2.0, updating the synchronization and backup tools to be fully compatible with macOS 12 Monterey and M1-based Macs. Both are free updates for existing users. ChronoSync 10 brings support for creating bootable backups for both Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur, using the Apple Software Restore (ASR) tool to create a cloned image on the destination volume. The release also brings back support for Google Cloud backups, adds iCloud support, introduces a new sync task document file format, fixes over 50 bugs, and now requires 10.12 Sierra or later.

ChronoAgent 2 employs new Spotlight disabling and volume ejection/dismount strategies, adds support for new archiving features of ChronoSync, enhances some diagnostics when copying or moving files, and adds real-time monitoring of mounted volume attributes. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 88.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 42.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)