Econ Technologies has published ChronoSync 11.0.1, a maintenance release that follows its recent major upgrade. The synchronization and backup tool lets you resize the Status column in Task Container documents, eliminates a brief hang that could occur if a Sync Task was stored on a file server, fixes a bug where task groups were showing up in the Scheduled Item editor, resolves an issue that prevented connections to InterConneX Sharespaces from being established, ensures ICX connections no longer get flagged with a No Full Disk Access readiness warning, addresses a problem with installed File Providers not being queried properly on pre-macOS 13 Ventura systems, and resolves a crash when closing Sync Tasks with custom archive locations specified over a remote connection. Owners of previous ChronoSync licenses can upgrade to version 11 for free. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 100.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)