Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

ChronoSync 11.0.1

Econ Technologies has published ChronoSync 11.0.1, a maintenance release that follows its recent major upgrade. The synchronization and backup tool lets you resize the Status column in Task Container documents, eliminates a brief hang that could occur if a Sync Task was stored on a file server, fixes a bug where task groups were showing up in the Scheduled Item editor, resolves an issue that prevented connections to InterConneX Sharespaces from being established, ensures ICX connections no longer get flagged with a No Full Disk Access readiness warning, addresses a problem with installed File Providers not being queried properly on pre-macOS 13 Ventura systems, and resolves a crash when closing Sync Tasks with custom archive locations specified over a remote connection. Owners of previous ChronoSync licenses can upgrade to version 11 for free. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 100.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About ChronoSync 11.0.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum