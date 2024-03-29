Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

ChronoSync 11.0.2

Econ Technologies has published ChronoSync 11.0.2, adding workarounds to address changes in macOS 14.4 Sonoma that broke File Provider support. The synchronization and backup tool also adds logic to the Readiness test to better determine whether the target should use iCloud or File Provider, correctly draws the navigation buttons for task group hierarchies in the Organizer window, and fixes a bug that didn’t allow drag-and-drop on the icons in the Organizer window. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 100.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About ChronoSync 11.0.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum