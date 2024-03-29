Share Email



Econ Technologies has published ChronoSync 11.0.2, adding workarounds to address changes in macOS 14.4 Sonoma that broke File Provider support. The synchronization and backup tool also adds logic to the Readiness test to better determine whether the target should use iCloud or File Provider, correctly draws the navigation buttons for task group hierarchies in the Organizer window, and fixes a bug that didn’t allow drag-and-drop on the icons in the Organizer window. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 100.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)