ChronoSync 11 and ChronoAgent 11

Econ Technologies has dialed its ChronoSync and ChronoAgent synchronization and backup tools up to (version) 11, bringing full compatibility with macOS 14 Sonoma, improved management of cloud-stored files, and more. ChronoSync adds new File Provider Extensions for Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box (plus other cloud services), reports Locally Mapped Cloud Storage for the size of cloud service targets, improves data transfer performance for AWS S3 and Google Cloud connection profiles, and adds bootable backup deprecation warnings to the Bootable Backup assistant (in macOS 11 Big Sur and later).

ChronoAgent brings back a client report showing whether or not Full Disk Access has been granted, increases the default copy buffer size for all copy operations, and improves the performance of executing shell tasks that require reading back output from the task. Both apps now require 10.14 Mojave or later. Owners of previous ChronoSync and ChronoAgent licenses can upgrade to version 11 for free. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 110.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 67.4 MB, release notes, 10.14+)