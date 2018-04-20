Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.6, adding support for the Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage service. The synchronization and backup app also adds new Dock menu items for faster access to the ChronoSync Organizer and Scheduled Task Manager windows, improves the accuracy of the “percentComplete” reported by a Sync Task, fixes a few bugs related to Google Cloud connections, resolves a potential hang when monitoring the startup of ChronoAgentLocal, and eliminates the duplicate ChronoSync Organizer window entry from the Window menu. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.9 MB, release notes, 10.10+)