Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8.7, adding support for path-style URLs in the Amazon S3 Connection (and ensuring that path-style URLs are automatically enabled during a test connection if the remote server requires it.) The synchronization and backup app also improves responsiveness when trying to abort agent-based tasks, adds logic to prevent sync-on-launch and sync-on-quit jobs from running during a scheduled task execution, resolves a crash if a log window was left open while the parent document window was closed, and fixes some niggling bugs. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 48.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)