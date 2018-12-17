ChronoSync 4.9.1 and ChronoAgent 1.9.1

Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.1, a maintenance release for the synchronization and backup app that improves connections with its ChronoAgent helper utility, works better with InterConneX sharespaces, and fixes bugs in Chronosync’s assistants related to the “Don’t create empty folders” setting. Both ChronoSync 4.9.1 and the updated ChronoAgent 1.9.1 also resolve an issue where Finder tags attached to files were not being decoded into a format that the Finder Tags rule could understand and fix a bug that could cause folder enumeration errors on an APFS-formatted disk image mounted from an HFS file system. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 66.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 25.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)