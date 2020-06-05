Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.10 to work around the changes in macOS 10.15.5 Catalina that prevent the creation of new bootable backups by apps like ChronoSync, Carbon Copy Cloner, and SuperDuper. (Econ provides a Tech Note with specific instructions on creating bootable backups with ChronoSync 4.9.10 in mac 10.15.5). The synchronization and backup tool also improves detection of exceptions when instantiating new sync and container tasks from their default template file, fixes a bug in AWS S3 Connections that restricted a user’s account to the point that they weren’t allowed to list buckets, and resolves a target disk image failure on 10.14 Mojave. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)