Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.11 and ChronoAgent 1.9.8, modifying ChronoSync’s Bootable Backup sync task behavior to account for macOS 10.15.5 Catalina not allowing creation of valid firmlinks. ChronoSync also adds the capability to detect if a connected ChronoAgent implements the firmlink creation to allow Remote Bootable Backup on ChronoAgent connections, applies fallback logic to all error conditions that occur when attempting to obtain attributes for an item, and makes determinations if volumes are mounted in a way that’s more compatible with macOS 11.0 Big Sur.

ChronoAgent adds the capability to construct an APFS volume group with valid firmlinks in 10.15.5 Catalina systems that don’t support manual firmlink creation, fixes a bug that could result in unnecessary file data copying due to incorrect interpretation of millisecond timestamps attached to files on APFS filesystems, and modifies the ChronoAgent Status Preference pane IP Address reporting so it is now obtained from the local IP address list. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)