Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.12 with numerous tweaks and additions to ensure support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur. Due to changes to how bootable backups are performed in Big Sur, the synchronization and backup tool introduces the Data Volume-Only backup feature to keep all user Home Folders safely backed up. Econ Technologies published a new Tech Note that explains the procedure for creating and maintaining a new Big Sur bootable backup.

The update also modifies various target selection dialogs so that the file selector dialog is able to fully dismiss before the selection is processed, fixes a bug that could result in forcing the synchronization of all multiply-hard-linked files on the initial run of a synchronizer, addresses several problems identifying System volumes in Big Sur, rectifies numerous cosmetic glitches in Big Sur, and resolves an issue whereby push notifications could not be configured if the Mac system name contained an ampersand character. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)