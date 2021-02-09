Share Facebook

Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.9.13 and ChronoAgent 1.9.9, addressing several issues with macOS 11 Big Sur. ChronoSync adds a warning to ChronoSync’s Bootable Backup Assistant that explains why macOS 11 Big Sur volumes aren’t listed as sources and directs users to the tech note about how to create a macOS Big Sur bootable backup. ChronoSync also updates the list of AWS S3 endpoint regions, works around some Big Sur behavior that made it difficult to identify a targeted APFS volume group after a macOS update, resolves an issue in Big Sur that was causing exceptions when running scheduled sync tasks, and fixes bugs with the Resolve Alias feature that were introduced by changes in Big Sur. ChronoAgent fixes a bug that prevented the agent from starting up on some M1-equipped systems. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 67.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $14.99 new for ChronoAgent, 26.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)